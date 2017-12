Related Coverage Slick roads lead to several accidents around the state

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A special delivery with an important purpose is on its way to New Haven.

Beet juice.

The juice is being used as an alternative to road salt.

Some cities across the United States are using a beet juice mixture to clear icy roads.

The beets do the same job as salt, but they are not as tough on the environment or on the roads.

The city of New Haven is planning on using beets this winter.