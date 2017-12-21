News 8’s Anchors and Meteorologists Share Holiday Traditions

(WTNH) — The end of the year is always a time to be with friends and family creating lasting memories. Our News 8 anchors and meteorologists share some of their favorite parts of the holiday season:

Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons: Winter is truly Gil’s favorite time of the year. He enjoys decorating, spending time with friends and family and hoping that Santa brings snow for Christmas. Is there a possibility of snow? See the forecast here.

Laura Hutchinson remembers taking car rides through New Haven’s Fantasy of Lights display as a child and spending a day baking cookies with her family.

Meteorologist Fred Campagna: “Each year on Christmas Eve, we have our kids read ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ before bed”. 15-years later the Campagna household continues that tradition.

Jocelyn Maminta: Thanksgiving really kicks-off the entire holiday season for Jocelyn who reminisces about watching movies with her family on Thanksgiving night and then cutting down a tree the next morning.

Darren Kramer: “I really think there is something magical about Connecticut at the holidays”. Darren enjoys driving through small towns that are decorated in beautiful lights.

Anne Craig: Taking her family out to cut their own Christmas tree is a highlight for Anne and that activity warms her heart.

Meteorologist Joe Furey: Activities like making gingerbread houses with his four daughters and cutting down the perfect Christmas tree tops Joe’s list of holiday traditions.

Ann Nyberg: Ann became a first-time grandmother recently and is looking forward to creating lasting memories and traditions with her new grandson.

