PD: Norwalk man arrested with marijuana, cocaine, Xanax

Matthew Ortero (Norwalk Police)

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– A Norwalk man was arrested on several drug charges after police executed a search warrant at his home on Wednesday.

Norwalk Police say the department’s Special Services Division assisted the Stamford Police Department Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit in executing a search and seizure warrant at 28-year-old Matthew Ortero’s home at 245 West Rocks Road.

Police say the search stemmed from an investigation into Ortero, who was believed to be selling narcotics.

(Norwalk Police)

During the search, investigators seized 165 lbs. of marijuana, 2.6 ounces of marijuana wax, 29.83 grams of cocaine, 148 Xanax pills and $6,695.

Ortero was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell narcotics, possession with intent to sell marijuana, failure to keep narcotics in original container and operating a drug factory.

He was held on a $250,000 bond.

