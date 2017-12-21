PD: Officer shoots dog in Bristol after it attacks police

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bristol police officer shot a dog on Thursday after saying it attacked him while he was on duty.

According to Bristol Police, two officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant at 476 Broad Street around 1 p.m. Officials say the resident’s dog ran out from behind the home and began to growl and bark at the officers while they were on the front porch.

Police say one officer attempted to place a chair between units and the dog, but that the dog got around it and bit one of the officials on the arm.

Authorities say the officer was able shake himself free, but that the dog looked as if it was going to attack again. The officer then allegedly drew his weapon and fired once.

According to police, the dog was struck and ran away.

Animal control was called to the scene and transported the dog to an emergency veterinarian. The officer was treated for a minor injury to his forearm.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.

The subject of the warrant was not located at the scene.

On Friday, Bristol Police say unfortunately that dog had to be euthanized.