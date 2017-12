WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are at the scene of an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Thursday evening.

Police are at Derby Avenue and Yale Avenue where they say a pedestrian was struck and is in critical condition.

Officials say there will be lane closures in the area while the investigation continues.

There has been no word on when authorities expect the scene to be cleared.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.