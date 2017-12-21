Police: Three heroin overdoses lead to charges against Waterbury man

Related Coverage Danbury man pleads guilty to distributing heroin involved in overdose death

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man is facing charges for his alleged role in three overdoses.

On Thursday, police arrested 25-year-old Andre Reed on a criminal complaint charging him with heroin distribution offenses.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 1, 2016, Danbury police responded to a medical situation at a rest stop where they located a woman in medical distress holding a syringe. She was transported to a local hospital and was placed on life support. Police say she has since recovered from the overdose.

Related Content: Danbury man pleads guilty to distributing heroin involved in overdose death

On Dec. 29, 2016, Torrington police responded to a residence where they located an unresponsive woman. Efforts to resuscitate the 29-year-old victim were not successful. Police say it was determined that she died from an opioid overdose.

Later that day, Torrington police responded to a second report of an unresponsive female. The 21-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, officials determined that Reed was the distributor in all three overdoses.

He is facing charges of intent to distribute and distribution of heroin and conspiracy to distribute heroin.