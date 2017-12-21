Pope’s role in disgraced cardinal’s funeral draws outrage

ROME (CNN)–Pope Francis offered a short benediction at the funeral Thursday of Cardinal Bernard Law, a move that disappointed some sex-abuse survivors who said the pontiff should not dignify the former Boston archbishop who resigned in disgrace over the Catholic Church’s sex-abuse scandal.

Francis’ participation in the ceremony fueled the controversy over a decision to grant Law a full cardinal’s funeral at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

During the Mass, Law’s casket lay on a rug in front of an altar, flanked by seated cardinals and bishops wearing white mitres. Francis sprinkled holy water on the casket and circled it with incense, before saying the blessing later in the service, Vatican video showed.

Among those attending were Callista Gingrich, the US ambassador-designate to the Holy See, and her husband, former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Law, who died early Wednesday in Rome following a long illness, became a symbol of the sex-abuse scandal after a Boston Globe investigation revealed that he and other bishops had covered up child abuse by priests in the Boston Archdiocese.

The story was made into a celebrated movie, “Spotlight,” and the scandal forced the Catholic Church to rethink the way it dealt with child abuse in its midst.

It is protocol for the Pope to give the “final commendation,” or blessing, at a cardinal’s funeral when he dies in Rome, Vatican officials told CNN. Cardinal Angelo Sodano, dean of the College of Cardinals, presided over the Mass.

The occasion was a funeral, not a tribunal nor a judgment of Law’s life, the Vatican added.

But critics have questioned why the Pope, who has previously broken with protocol when it suited him, has not chosen to do so in this case.

Francis made no mention of the sex-abuse scandal in a telegram he sent Wednesday to Sodano marking the 86-year-old cardinal’s death.