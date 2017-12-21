Pope’s role in disgraced cardinal’s funeral draws outrage

By Published: Updated:
Pope Francis speaks with prelates on the occasion of his Christmas greetings to the Roman Curia in the Clementine Hall at the Vatican, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017. Francis acknowledged that there were plenty of competent, loyal and even saintly people who work in the Holy See. But he also said there were others who had been chosen to help him reform the Vatican and weren't up to the task. (Claudio Peri/pool photo via AP)

ROME (CNN)–Pope Francis offered a short benediction at the funeral Thursday of Cardinal Bernard Law, a move that disappointed some sex-abuse survivors who said the pontiff should not dignify the former Boston archbishop who resigned in disgrace over the Catholic Church’s sex-abuse scandal.

Francis’ participation in the ceremony fueled the controversy over a decision to grant Law a full cardinal’s funeral at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

Related Content: Pope demands rights for all in Myanmar, omits ‘Rohingya’

During the Mass, Law’s casket lay on a rug in front of an altar, flanked by seated cardinals and bishops wearing white mitres. Francis sprinkled holy water on the casket and circled it with incense, before saying the blessing later in the service, Vatican video showed.

Among those attending were Callista Gingrich, the US ambassador-designate to the Holy See, and her husband, former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Law, who died early Wednesday in Rome following a long illness, became a symbol of the sex-abuse scandal after a Boston Globe investigation revealed that he and other bishops had covered up child abuse by priests in the Boston Archdiocese.

The story was made into a celebrated movie, “Spotlight,” and the scandal forced the Catholic Church to rethink the way it dealt with child abuse in its midst.

It is protocol for the Pope to give the “final commendation,” or blessing, at a cardinal’s funeral when he dies in Rome, Vatican officials told CNN. Cardinal Angelo Sodano, dean of the College of Cardinals, presided over the Mass.

The occasion was a funeral, not a tribunal nor a judgment of Law’s life, the Vatican added.
But critics have questioned why the Pope, who has previously broken with protocol when it suited him, has not chosen to do so in this case.

Francis made no mention of the sex-abuse scandal in a telegram he sent Wednesday to Sodano marking the 86-year-old cardinal’s death.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s