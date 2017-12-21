Report: Naugatuck Valley Community College uses scholarship funds for gift card purchases

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An audit by the state legislature’s Auditors of Public Accounts says the administration of Naugatuck Valley Community College (NVCC) improperly used scholarship funds, according to the Republican-American.

The Republican-American reports (http://bit.ly/2BbHRXB) the administration used funds meant to pay for students’ textbook scholarships and instead bought gift cards for employees.

The newspaper states the Auditors of Public Accounts discovered that a portion of the $3,354 misappropriated funds paid for books for the president’s cabinet as well as for other staff members.

The Republican-American says the audit also discovered that NVCC improperly gave bonuses to five clerical workers.

The newspaper says that new procedures have been adopted by NVCC to “ensure stricture compliance.”