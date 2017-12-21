Safety warning for last minute shoppers

Related Coverage Last-minute deals for holiday shopping

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Crime rates spike during the holidays, according to New Haven police.

Shoppers are easy prey.

Officer David Hartman with the New Haven Police Department cautioned, “Thieves are out here as much as we are trying to get things for the holiday and we can’t let that happen.”

Prevent yourself from becoming a victim from the moment you pull into the shopping center.

Officer Hartman added, “If you are shopping later at night, shop and park in a well lit area where there are a lot of people.”

Shoppers said they’ve been a target for thieves.

Jason Tarczali told News 8, “We’ve actually had a wallet stolen and stuff like that so definitely have to be aware.”

Related Content: Last-minute deals for holiday shopping

Some people are fearful of shopping at night.

Dorris Henry said, “Never go out after dark and always take someone with you if you have to go when it gets dark because I’m not coming out alone.”

Another tip is to keep your packages out of sight.

Officer Hartman added, “Often, we go from one store to another picking up something for mom here and something for your brothers and sisters so put them in the trunk of your car and make sure things aren’t visible.”

We asked people what safety precautions they utilize.

Kyle Henry said, “I cover it up with something so people don’t see it.”

Tarczali added, “We actually stop at home and drop some off and go back out. We don’t leave a lot of presents in the car and we always make sure we are aware of our surroundings.”

Police say when you’re shopping to keep your credit card numbers guarded. Officer Hartman said, “Don’t let people see your credit card numbers. Make sure that you are secure in your transactions.”

Henry added, “You want to make it hard for a person that wants to take anything for you.”