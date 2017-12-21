Santa uses helicopter to spread Christmas cheer

By Published:

BOSTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Usually, Santa gets around on a sleigh.

But, in Boston on Thursday, Santa caught a ride on a helicopter to visit some kids who needed a little holiday cheer.

Just days away from Christmas, Old Saint Nick and a couple of elves made the trip from the North Pole to Boston.

“Being in the hospital during the holidays is really hard, so to have something so special – to see Santa literally come in on a helicopter, get out and wave to them it makes them feel so special,” said Child Life Specialist Sacha Field at Mass General Hospital.

Related Content: Simsbury High School student makes generous donation

The big man himself also took some time to listen to those Christmas wishes, which for some kids, is just to go home.

Watch the video above for more.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s