Santa uses helicopter to spread Christmas cheer

BOSTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Usually, Santa gets around on a sleigh.

But, in Boston on Thursday, Santa caught a ride on a helicopter to visit some kids who needed a little holiday cheer.

Just days away from Christmas, Old Saint Nick and a couple of elves made the trip from the North Pole to Boston.

“Being in the hospital during the holidays is really hard, so to have something so special – to see Santa literally come in on a helicopter, get out and wave to them it makes them feel so special,” said Child Life Specialist Sacha Field at Mass General Hospital.

The big man himself also took some time to listen to those Christmas wishes, which for some kids, is just to go home.

