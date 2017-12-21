Search for missing WWII bomber gets renewed push

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A search for a U.S. military aircraft that disappeared near a Pacific island during World War II is getting renewed attention ahead of the 75th anniversary of its disappearance.

Enemy fighters attacked the B-17, nicknamed the San Antonio Rose, on Jan. 5, 1943. All 11 crew members aboard the bomber were lost, including Brig. Gen. Kenneth Walker. His son, 84-year-old Douglas Walker of New Canaan, Connecticut, has been pushing for years to get the U.S. military to search for the crash site.

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed a resolution encouraging the continued search effort.

The Pentagon agency that accounts for the nation’s war dead killed on foreign soil said it plans to continue work on the case in 2018.

