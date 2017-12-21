Semi-truck plunges into pool owned by Portland Trail Blazer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A semi-truck hauling a large trash bin has crashed and plunged into a swimming pool in Portland.

KATU reports (http://bit.ly/2Bn1hN8) that tax records show the residence where the accident happened Wednesday is owned by Portland Trail Blazers player Evan Turner.

Authorities say the truck’s driver lost control on a hairpin curve and wound up down a hill and in the pool.

The driver was extricated but his condition is unknown.