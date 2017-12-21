Seymour girl who runs toy drive for sick kids gets surprise

WTNH.com staff Published:

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A Seymour girl who runs a toy drive for sick kids got a big surprise on Thursday.

The Seymour High School Faith Club surprised fourth grader Alyssa Vergati at Bungay Elementary School, donating a bunch of toys to her cause.

They heard about her toy drive and started collecting toys too.

Related Content: News 8’s Gr8 Holiday Give an overwhelming success

The high school students got an escort on Thursday from the police department and brought Santa along.

“Well, I heard the fire trucks and police and they brought in a ton of toys for my toy drive from the faith club at the high school,” Alyssa said.

“She came up with the idea five years ago and she wanted to do a toy drive for kids and I just had to make it happen,” explained Alyssa’s mom, Staci. “It’s just exploded.”

Alyssa set a goal to raise 350 toys this year and came close to reaching that number.

Those toys will be given to kids at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and to other kids battling illnesses.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s