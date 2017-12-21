Seymour girl who runs toy drive for sick kids gets surprise

Related Coverage News 8’s Gr8 Holiday Give an overwhelming success

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — A Seymour girl who runs a toy drive for sick kids got a big surprise on Thursday.

The Seymour High School Faith Club surprised fourth grader Alyssa Vergati at Bungay Elementary School, donating a bunch of toys to her cause.

They heard about her toy drive and started collecting toys too.

The high school students got an escort on Thursday from the police department and brought Santa along.

“Well, I heard the fire trucks and police and they brought in a ton of toys for my toy drive from the faith club at the high school,” Alyssa said.

“She came up with the idea five years ago and she wanted to do a toy drive for kids and I just had to make it happen,” explained Alyssa’s mom, Staci. “It’s just exploded.”

Alyssa set a goal to raise 350 toys this year and came close to reaching that number.

Those toys will be given to kids at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital and to other kids battling illnesses.