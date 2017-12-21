Simsbury High School student makes generous donation

WTNH.com staff Published: Updated:

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Simsbury High School student is donating hundreds of pounds of food to the town food closet.

Bronson Starsiak is a junior at Simsbury High School.

He organized a holiday food drive that collected hundreds of pounds of food throughout November.

Related Content: Massachusetts woman buys groceries for five families

Starsiak then brought the food to the food closet at the senior center, putting smiles on the faces of everyone there.

Starsiak says he now plans to hold the food drive every year.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s