Simsbury High School student makes generous donation

Related Coverage Massachusetts woman buys groceries for five families

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Simsbury High School student is donating hundreds of pounds of food to the town food closet.

Bronson Starsiak is a junior at Simsbury High School.

He organized a holiday food drive that collected hundreds of pounds of food throughout November.

Related Content: Massachusetts woman buys groceries for five families

Starsiak then brought the food to the food closet at the senior center, putting smiles on the faces of everyone there.

Starsiak says he now plans to hold the food drive every year.