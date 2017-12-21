Search for missing K9 resumes Friday

Connecticut State Police are searching for missing K9 Texas. (Photo courtesy of State Police)

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — State police and local crews have temporarily called off the search for a K9 who went missing during a search for a missing man in Danbury on Wednesday.

According to authorities, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, state police assisted the Danbury Police Department in the search for a missing adult male in the area of Wooster Mountain.

Officials say state police K9 search and rescue teams, state police bloodhound teams and troopers responded to help with the search. They say K9 Zeus located the adult male and walked out of the woods.

During the search, officials say a state police K9 handler lost his footing when tracking on steep terrain and lost possession of the 15 foot leash.

State police say the handler was with K9 “Texas” a state police bloodhound. They say K9 Texas was pulling strongly up a slope and continued tracking up the ledge. However when the trooper reached the top, authorities say K9 Texas was not in sight.

Officials say K9 Texas has not been located. They described K9 Texas as a non-aggressive, brown bloodhound who is wearing a green tracking vest.

At this time, the state police K9 teams, the Danbury Police and Fire Departments expect to resume the search at 7 a.m. on Friday.

State police are asking for anyone with any information to contact Troop A at 203-267-2200.

 

