Take a Tour of Connecticut Lighting Centers’ New Southington Location

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — If you want to take your home up a notch, it’s all about the lighting. Connecticut Lighting Centers is your one-stop-shop for lights and so much more, and they just opened a brand new store in Southington.

“It’s a total open floorplan,” explained Vice President Todd Director. “It’s a 12,000 square foot box with 5,000 square feet of warehouse in the back so we’re able to stock a lot more product like we do in Hartford.”

At Connecticut Lighting Center’s Southington location, you can find everything from indoor lights to outdoor lights, home accents, hardware, and even LED bulbs.

“We have probably one of the coolest LED displays I’ve seen yet in the country,” Director said.

The store is organized by product and style, making shopping a breeze.

“There’s a lot of industrial,” Director said. “There’s a lot of contemporary. There’s a lot of traditional. There’s so many nuances today with buying lighting. We just make it really easy.”

Shopping at Connecticut Lighting Centers is a hands-on experience.

“We say ‘See it, touch it, take it home’” Director said. “We really believe in the fact that you have to see lighting. You have to see what it does. You have to see how it performs.”

There you can actually visualize how items — like a ceiling fan — will work in your home.

“We actually put in a low ceiling — an eight foot ceiling — so we can show you what a vast majority of fans look like on a low ceiling,” Director explained.

Connecticut Lighting Centers’ new Southington location also features a design room.

“Really there we can show you how task lighting works, like your recessed lighting and your track lighting and your under-cabinet lighting,” Director said.

And you can try smart technology like the Nest security camera, or Lutron light controls … even smart window shades.

If you’re a fan of vintage lighting, you can also shop at Connecticut Lighting Centers’ sister store Restoration Lighting Gallery, without ever leaving Southington.

“Our Southington based customer doesn’t have to drive to Hartford to have that Restoration Lighting Gallery experience,” Director said.

And don’t forget about those last minute holiday gifts.

“We have some stuff here that really you don’t see anywhere else,” Director explained.

With a full selection of Michael Aram products and other unique items, you won’t there leave empty handed. For more information, visit CTLighting.com.