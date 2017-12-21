The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven: Holiday Giving

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There are many ways to give during the Holiday season, The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven is here to share some of those ways with us.

There are many ways to maximize the impact of your charitable gifts, this holiday season AND throughout the year:

1. Give Locally (now, more than ever nonprofits need your support due to State budget uncertainties and changes in federal policies; contact your local community foundation to access intimate knowledge of your community’s nonprofits, needs and opportunities)

2. Give Wisely (both for your own individual circumstances and for the recipient nonprofit – -i.e., contact an advisor or your local community foundation so you are aware of the giving options that will meet your immediate and long term goals; research your recipient organization on a site like giveGreater.org; avoid falling for the overhead myth; when giving online, make sure the site is secure)

3. Give Without Strings (the more flexible you make a donation, the easier it is for a nonprofit to use your gift to support the area of their work that needs it the most.)

The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven is a philanthropic institution that was established in 1928 as the community’s permanent charitable endowment. It is one of the oldest and largest community foundations in the United States and remains the largest grantmaker in a twenty-town region located in the heart of central Connecticut. The Valley Community Foundation was established in 2004 to connect private philanthropy to the long-term public good of the Greater Valley and serves Ansonia, Derby, Oxford, Seymour and Shelton, Connecticut. The two foundations are partners in philanthropy and recognized by the IRS as 501(c)3 organizations; donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

For more information visit http://www.givegreater.org