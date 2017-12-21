Thieves caught on camera stealing holiday gifts

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A tan Oldsmobile is seen on home surveillance video, driving up to a Woodbridge home. A man gets out of the passenger side, walks up to the door and rings the bell. When nobody answers, he is seen grabbing several packages, stuffing them into the back of the car, before a driver pulls off.

Woodbridge Police say several packages were stolen December 20 from porches and garages on Rimmon Road, Robin Road and Fox Den Way.

The Silver family think they were victims.

“I was inside and heard the doorbell ring,” Harrison Silver told News 8. “We got to the door and there was nothing there.”

The gifts possibly taken? All for Harrison’s sister. Thursday was her 16th birthday.

“Just came right up and took them!” Harrison said. “I think now we have to lock our doors more often and keep the garage door closed.”

This year, Harrison’s sister will just have cake. He’s hoping by next week she’ll have her presents.

“Just seems very wrong, very wrong,” Harrison continued.

Police are now searching for the man seen in the surveillance video and the owner of the tan Oldsmobile Alero. The car has a spoiler on the back and a plastic bag over the driver’s side window. The pair is accused of going street to street, poaching presents in the middle of the day.

Laurie Luce lives in the area and does quite a bit of online shopping. She says she’ll keep a closer eye on deliveries.

“People wait for those packages – they’re for loved ones for the holidays and I would be devastated if that happened to us,” Luce told News 8.

“It’s a terrible feeling knowing someone is on your property,” Luce added. “We just put up a camera recently. Not by our front door, but we’re very leary now. It’s not something we ever thought about.”

Other neighbors like the Smiths don’t even know yet if they’ve been victims. They’re just hoping their packages arrive in time for Christmas.

“We have some gifts coming from Amazon and to know they could be stolen just really ruins the holiday spirit,” Brandon Smith said.

Woodbridge Police say with the help of neighbors, they’ll catch these porch pirates before they ruin Christmas for someone else.

Anyone with information about the suspects in the video are asked to call Woodbridge Police at 203-387-2511.