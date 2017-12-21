Thompson man accused of trying to sell heroin in probation office

DANIELSON, Conn. (WTNH)–A Thompson man is accused of trying to sell heroin in the lobby of a probation office. 35-year-old Eric Starr was arrested Monday at the adult probation office in Danielson.

Police said he was trying to sell heroin to people in the waiting room of the office.

Troopers found “dabs,” suboxone, and a hypodermic needle on him. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and held on a $5,000 bond.

Starr is scheduled to appear in court in Danielson on January 3.