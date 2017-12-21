“Trump cakes” getting attention at Essex gallery

Related Coverage Triumphant Trump celebrates tax win, but some fear backlash

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH) — A controversial art exhibit in Essex with a political twist is getting mixed reactions from the public. If you walk by Melanie Carr Gallery in Essex, you’ll see “Trump cakes” in the window. They may not be what you’re thinking; they have nothing to do with dessert.

They’re “urinal cakes” – used to disinfect urinals. Owner and Director Melanie Carr says they’ve been getting the attention of passersby.

“I think that it’s a really relevant topic to be discussed in a contemporary art gallery and so I’m pleased to have them here,” she said.

The Trump cakes have been at the gallery since last Saturday. Carr says so far the response has been mostly positive, but some people aren’t happy to see them.

Related Content: Triumphant Trump celebrates tax win, but some fear backlash

On Thursday morning, Carr got an anonymous voicemail message. The caller said, in part, “You have Trump heads in your window. I will not come in. You are insane. Period.”

Charlie Cunningham is the artist who created the orange urinal cakes. He wanted to use his art to make a statement. He says he’s gotten a lot of positive feedback so far, but he acknowledges that some people are put off by them.

“I think if they’re finding this offensive they should look more at what’s going on in our country right now,” he said.

Carr hopes the art in the gallery is not just decoration but that it starts a conversation. She wants this to be a place where people can share opinions and ideas. She hopes these urinal cakes will help people to do just that.

“There is nothing personal and I hope that the work makes you think,” she said. “There’s two sides to every coin.”

The Trump cakes are for sale, and Carr says she’s already sold a few of them.