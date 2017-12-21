Possible water rescue in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH)– There was a possible water rescue underway in East Haddam on Thursday morning.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection tells News 8 that EnCon officers and the East Haddam Fire Department responded to the report of a person overboard in the Salmon River.

DEEP says that the person was last seen swimming toward the boat launch. Crews searched the area but the scene has since been cleared.

There are no further details at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more updates .

