Woman in critical condition after shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after a woman was shot on Thursday night.

According to police, just before 9 p.m., officials responded to 34 Greenwood Street and located a 55-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

A family member tells News 8 the victim’s name is Awilda Cirino.

She has been transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Officials say there is no description of any suspect or of a suspect vehicle at this time.

Neighbors tell News 8’s Mario Boone that this is the second shooting on the street in the past week.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact New Haven police by calling 203-946-6304.