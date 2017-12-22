Boys & Girls Club kids receive presents from Gr8 Holiday Give

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–There were a lot of smiling faces at the Boys and Girls’ Club in Milford on Friday, as Santa (and News 8’s Ryan Kristafer) showed up to hand out a bunch of toys that viewers donated as part of our Gr8 Holiday Give.

It was a huge success, as viewers donated nearly 2,000 toys over the last few weeks. All of the toys you donated will benefit the Boys and Girls’ Club of Milford, as well as Toys for Tots.

Related Content: News 8’s Gr8 Holiday Give an overwhelming success

The kids at the Boys and Girls’ Club certainly enjoyed them, and were looking forward to Christmas!

News 8 would like to thank everyone who participated in the toy drive. You helped bring cheer to so many families this holiday season.

Related Content: Marines load up toys from News 8’s Gr8 Holiday Give

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s