Boys & Girls Club kids receive presents from Gr8 Holiday Give

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–There were a lot of smiling faces at the Boys and Girls’ Club in Milford on Friday, as Santa (and News 8’s Ryan Kristafer) showed up to hand out a bunch of toys that viewers donated as part of our Gr8 Holiday Give.

It was a huge success, as viewers donated nearly 2,000 toys over the last few weeks. All of the toys you donated will benefit the Boys and Girls’ Club of Milford, as well as Toys for Tots.

The kids at the Boys and Girls’ Club certainly enjoyed them, and were looking forward to Christmas!

News 8 would like to thank everyone who participated in the toy drive. You helped bring cheer to so many families this holiday season.

