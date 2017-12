NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Crews were on the scene of a barn fire in North Branford on Friday morning.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out in a barn on Totoket Road overnight at around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters were able to put that fire out.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the blaze at this time.

There is no word yet on what may have started that fire. The incident remains under investigation.

There are no further details. Check back for more updates.