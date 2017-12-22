D.I.Y. holiday decorations

(WTNH) — This time of year can be a bit overwhelming with so much going on, but there’s no need to stress! National Money Saving Expert Kat Cosley has 3 simple holiday decorations that won’t take too much time or money. In fact, you probably have most of the materials at home already!

The first is this simple holiday wreath. I have made them before using foam rings that you can get at the craft store, but they can be pricey! For this one I’m using a hanger from my closet! I used needle-nose pliers to open the hanger and then formed the bottom into a circle. I bought 4 packs of 12 ornaments for a dollar each and just string them on the hanger. I searched my craft closet and outside to create a topper. I love adding natural elements if I can. The best part, it’s free! This wreath cost $4 and it took about 30 minutes to make.

If you’re hosting a party, here are a couple easy centerpieces. I had these at Home, but I also found these for a dollar each. Again, using outside as inspiration, I have some greenery and holly berries. I simple put them inside the base and filled it with water! Add a candle and it’s a beautiful addition to your table!

For this one – I filled the inside with cranberries and put a floral arrangement in the center. I added ribbon around the outside for an added pop of color!

These are 3 simple ideas that won’t take a lot of time or money, but will definitely ‘wow’ your guests.