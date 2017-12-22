Dog shot by Bristol police officer dies

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)–A dog that was shot by a  Bristol police officer after it attacked him has been euthanized, according to police.

The dog attacked an officer while police were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a house on Broad Street around 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said the dog bit the officer in the arm and looked like it was about to attack again when the officer shot it. The dog was hit and ran away.

Animal control was called to the scene and transported the dog to an emergency veterinarian. The officer was treated for a minor injury to his forearm.

The subject of the warrant was not located at the scene.

Original Story: PD: Officer shoots dog in Bristol after it attacks police

