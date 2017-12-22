Federal funding for hurricane refugees to run out in 3 weeks

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Christmas with hurricane refugees from Puerto Rico.

Among the hundreds of families that have come to Connecticut, in the aftermath of the devastation to Puerto Rico, are dozens of families living at a Red Roof Inn in Hartford.

The federal government has been paying for their lodging and local aid groups have been helping them out. But the funding for these storm refugees runs out in three weeks and many don’t know what they will do.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is visiting them Friday to spotlight their plight and uncertainty.