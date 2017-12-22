Flu contributes to 3 deaths in Connecticut

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–The flu is now widespread in Connecticut, according to officials with the Department of Public Health. It has now contributed to the deaths of three people in the state, all over the age of 65.

Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Raul Pino is urging people who have not yet gotten a flu shot to get one.

“With the winter months and holidays bringing people together, typically indoors, people need to protect themselves from bringing home a present that no one wants: the flu. It is not too late to get the flu vaccination, and people should not be deterred from getting the shot because of recent reports that the vaccine hasn’t been as effective in other parts of the world,” said Dr. Pino. “While we don’t yet know how effective this year’s vaccine will be, we do know that the flu shot will give people more protection against the flu, and at the very least will lessen the symptoms if flu is contracted, than not having the shot at all.”

Related Content: Health officials say flu now widespread in Connecticut

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s