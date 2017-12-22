Flu contributes to 3 deaths in Connecticut

Related Coverage Health officials say flu now widespread in Connecticut

(WTNH)–The flu is now widespread in Connecticut, according to officials with the Department of Public Health. It has now contributed to the deaths of three people in the state, all over the age of 65.

Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Raul Pino is urging people who have not yet gotten a flu shot to get one.

“With the winter months and holidays bringing people together, typically indoors, people need to protect themselves from bringing home a present that no one wants: the flu. It is not too late to get the flu vaccination, and people should not be deterred from getting the shot because of recent reports that the vaccine hasn’t been as effective in other parts of the world,” said Dr. Pino. “While we don’t yet know how effective this year’s vaccine will be, we do know that the flu shot will give people more protection against the flu, and at the very least will lessen the symptoms if flu is contracted, than not having the shot at all.”

