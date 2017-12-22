Freebie Friday: Free, entertaining apps for the holiday weekend

(WTNH)– It’s the end of the workweek and around here that means it’s freebie Friday!

With it being a big weekend to get ready for Christmas, we found some free apps to keep your kids entertained.

Don’t forget to download the Norad app or the Santa Tracker app. You can follow Santa’s journey around the world.

The Christmas Radio app is a fun way to listen to different holiday radio stations around the world.

The Christmas Storybooks app is a way to hear someone read some of the classics to you or your children. It can keep you company in the kitchen while you bake!

And if you’re looking for a last-minute dish to serve your guests, check out the Epicurious app. There are all kinds of recipes, reviews and videos to help you.

And a bonus, as you travel to grandma’s house Christmas day, you can get free coffee on the way at Cumberland Farms.