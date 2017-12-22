Guilford Police search for suspects in Nut Plains Road sign thefts

(Guilford Police)

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Guilford Police are looking to identify the suspects who allegedly stole 60-70 signs from homes in the Nut Plains Road area last month.

Police say they are investigating after 60-70 yellow signs, with the phrase “No Nut Plains Pathway” printed in black, were stolen from several homes on or around November 25th.

The signs had been purchased by residents and placed on their properties. They were later recovered in a dumpster behind Sachem Square on the Boston Post Road.

Surveillance photo of the suspect’s vehicle. (Guilford Police)

The signs have since been returned to their owners but police are now attempting to identify the people who stole them and threw them away.

Surveillance video was released that shows what appears to be two people of interest discarding the signs in a dumpster where they were found.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or vehicle in the video, or who has any information on the incident, is urged to contact police at 203-453-8061. You can also leave anonymous tips at 203-453-8240.

