In The Bender Kitchen: Traveling Epicurean cooking up Bolognese sauce

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Making a special holiday pasta sauce inspired by the cuisine in Northern Italy.
The Traveling Epicurean Michel Vejar shows us how to make Bolognese sauce.
Ingredients:
- Do not use beef
- 1 lb. ground veal
- 1 lb. ground pork
- 1/3 cup grated carrots
- 1/4 cup grated celery
- 1 cup grated Vidalia Onion
- 2 extra lg garlic cloves
- 2 cups whole peeled tomatoes and juice
- 1/2 cup veal or chicken stock
- 2 slices smoked or plain bacon cooked and finely chopped (approx. 3 Tbsp. finely chopped)
- 1 1/2 cups good red wine
- 2 cups heavy cream (or 2 cups coconut cream)
- approx. 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
- 1/4 cup grated Reggiano Parmesan cheese and more to finish
- 1 tsp, plus 1 Tbsp. FRESH chopped rosemary
- White Truffle Oil (Optional)
- 2 lb. dried Egg fettuccine, homemade gnocchi, ravioli or your fav pasta!
Directions:
- Add 3 tbsp. olive oil to large pan on medium/low
- Add grated carrots, celery, onion and smashed garlic cloves to olive oil and sauté for 12 minutes til light golden and soft
- Deglaze by adding 1/4 cup red wine, stir, add 1/2 tsp salt and continue to sauté until wine evaporates
- Add these cooked veggies to food processor with 2 cups whole peeled tomatoes and juice
- Purée and set aside
- Add 3 tbsp. olive oil to same pan and bring to med/high temp and then add 1 lb. only of veal/pork (1/2 veal, 1/2 pork)
- Keep on med/high temp and brown meat
- Deglaze first batch of meat with 1/4 cup red wine, stir, reduce and set aside in a med bowl
- Add 3 tbsp. more olive oil back to same pan to brown next 1 lb. of ground veal/pork
- Repeating steps 6-9
- Put all browned meat back into pan and add in 1 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp pepper, pureed tomato/veggie mixture, and 1/4 cup red wine, veal or chicken stock, 3 tbsp. finely chopped crispy bacon, and 1 tsp. finely chopped rosemary
- Cover (leave small opening for steam to evaporate) and simmer for 1 1/2 hours stirring every 20 minutes making sure to let steam from inside cover drain out of pan when you lift it off to stir
- Add in 2 cups heavy cream, 1 tbsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary, 1/2 cup red wine and s&p to taste and simmer for 5-8 minutes …just need to warm thru
- Boil 1-2 lb. pasta and add to Bolognese sauce