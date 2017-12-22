Last-minute shoppers hit Westfarms mall

Related Coverage Last-minute deals for holiday shopping

(WTNH)–“It’s been insane!”

Barbara Smith has been at the Westfarms mall every day this week, and hasn’t even started Christmas shopping. That’s because she works here.

“Keep your energy up, you got to keep it up there’s coffee we have Starbucks you know we got to do it,” she said.

Sergio Mesea is fighting the crowds with his seven-month-old son, teaching him the ways of last-minute shopping before his first Christmas.

“Christmas is for the kids, so it’s kind of a reminder why I’m out shopping,” he said.

9-year-old Kiki is out shopping for her family with an aunt. She said her parents watch News 8, so we had to bleep out some of her answers about what she was getting them.

Amanda Sirica with Westfarms says there will be more last-minute shopping this year because Christmas falls on a Monday.

“We get that bonus Saturday and Sunday this weekend so I think we’re going to have a very strong weekend for retailers.”

Westfarms mall will be open tomorrow 8 AM to 11 PM and then again on Sunday until six.