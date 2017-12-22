Man shot in broad daylight in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–East Hartford police are investigating a shooting that happened in the middle of the day on Friday.

Police said a man was found shot at around 1 p.m. in the area of Holmes Street and Mill Road. Officers immediately began treating the victim, until they were relieved by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics.

The victim is now in the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The investigation into this incident remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Hartford police at 860-528-4401.