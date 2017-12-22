Man wanted for stealing, threatening employee at Route 15 rest stop

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut State Police are looking for the man who allegedly stole several items from a New Canaan rest stop before threatening an employee, early Thursday morning.

Police say at around 4:24 a.m., the suspect entered the Alltown convenience store and Dunkin’ Donuts that are at the Route 15 northbound (Merritt Parkway) service area. He then stole several items from the Alltown store, before he walked over to the Dunkin’ Donuts and tried to steal a plastic coffee mug.

He then returned the plastic coffee mug after he was asked to by an employee. However, when he was leaving the store, police say he turned to the employee and stated “I’ll blow your [expletive] head off,” while gesturing his hands as if he was reaching for a gun in his waistband.

While a weapon was suggested, one was never displayed. Police say the suspect did verbalize it and gestured it several times to the employee before he left.

Police say the suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his thirties or forties, who is about 6 feet tall. He also has a small cross tattoo on his face near his right eye. He was seen wearing a large white/light beige colored vest, a black sweat jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers and a black ball cap with a red “C” on the front of it.

Police say he was also accompanied by a black male who was wearing dark clothing and a ball cap. Both men left the service area in a black SUV with an unknown registration.

Police say the suspect has been to the service area on several other occasions over the past few months but paid for items in cash.

Anyone with information on the identities of the men is urged to contact State Police at 203-696-2500.