Middletown police looking for burglar who broke into same apartment three times

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–Middletown police are looking for a burglar who broke into the same apartment three times this month.

The break-ins happened at an apartment on the north end of Main Street. The victim had been broken into on December 11th, 14th, and 20th, and had enough. They set up a camera and captured the suspect’s picture.

During the third robbery, police said the victim was in the shower.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a small white symbol on the chest, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Middletown police at 860-638-4000.