State police K9 ‘Texas’ found safe after 36 hour search

K9 Texas was found safe after a 36 hour search in freezing temperatures and rough terrain.

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police K9 missing since Wednesday was found safe and healthy Friday morning.

Danbury Mayor, Mark Boughton first shared the exciting news on social media.

K9 Texas went missing at around 6 p.m. Wednesday night during a search for a missing man in the area of Wooster Mountain in Danbury. State Police said his handler lost his footing while tracking on steep terrain and dropped the 15 foot leash.

Connecticut State Police said K9 search and rescue teams, State Police bloodhound teams and troopers, as well as teams from all across the state and Rhode Island searched tirelessly for the 3-year-old pup.  Three helicopters searched overhead Thursday and another took flight Friday.

State Police Sergeant, Michael Alogna said K9 Texas is one of the their own.

“It was very emotional for Ed to have his dog back, to have his partner,” Alogna said.  “Being a K9 handler, the one thing you value the most is your partner on four legs.”

Alogna said there is no greater Christmas gift.

“It’s very emotional and we’re just happy to have him back,” Alogna added.  “Trooper Texas was lost, so we did everything to find him – it’s better than a Christmas gift.”

Troopers said Special Agent Jeff Kehlenbach, of Homeland Security, found Texas stuck on a fence on Limestone Road in Ridgefield. Then Laura Stabell, of Ridgefield, saw the pair on the side of the road and gave them a ride back to troopers.

Stabell said she was happy she could help reunite K9 Texas with his handler.

“Hundreds of people were here and I just couldn’t believe it,” Stabell told News 8.  “We pulled up and it was like having a Hollywood star in the van!  Texas got out and everybody started cheering!”

K9 Texas was taken to a local vet for a quick check-up, but troopers said everything appeared normal.

“When I saw him, he was perfectly fine,” Serg. Alogna said.  “After spending 36 hours out in the cold, the dog is fine! Eating and drinking and being a bloodhound.”

