Naugatuck Police look to identify suspect in several burglaries

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Naugatuck Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in several burglaries.

On Friday, Naugatuck Police released a surveillance photo of a person who they say burglarized a business in Naugatuck. That suspect has also been linked to other burglaries in Waterbury and Middlebury.

Police say the suspect is believed to be driving a dark colored Toyota Forerunner SUV.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221 or their Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.