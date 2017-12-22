Naugatuck Police look to identify suspect in several burglaries

By Published: Updated:
(Naugatuck Police)

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)– Naugatuck Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in several burglaries.

On Friday, Naugatuck Police released a surveillance photo of a person who they say burglarized a business in Naugatuck. That suspect has also been linked to other burglaries in Waterbury and Middlebury.

Police say the suspect is believed to be driving a dark colored Toyota Forerunner SUV.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221 or their Confidential Tip Line at 203-720-1010.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s