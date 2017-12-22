New Haven residents on edge after woman is shot multiple times

Related Coverage Woman in critical condition after shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Neighbors are on edge after a woman was shot multiple times on Greenwood Street in New Haven before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

“Cops came real quick. As soon as I heard the shots I heard the sirens,” said Angelo Cox, who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting happened.

“Just before Christmas. It is such a devastating [thing],” said neighbor Maria Johnston.

Police said the victim is 55-year-old Awilda Cirino, and that she was shot in her chest and leg.

“She is just a regular lady. She minds her business,” said Cox.

Original Story: Woman in critical condition after shooting in New Haven

Neighbors said at least 10 shots rang out.

“These shots was close. Like I heard them like I was in my backyard. Of course, I have to look because I have to protect my home and the people around my house.” People think it was a drive-by shooting.

Neighbors believe the bullet was meant for someone in the neighborhood.

“To shoot ten times and to be outside at that time, it was for somebody. It had to have been for a certain person,” said Cox.

Neighbors said this is the second shooting on the street in the past week.

“What do you do when you live in this neighborhood, and sometimes you can’t afford to go anywhere else?” Johnston asked. “Those are just things you get used to.”

“We live in his type of neighborhood. New Haven ain’t safe all the time,” said Cox.

Cirino was transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Officials say there is no description of any suspect or of a suspect vehicle at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact New Haven police by calling 203-946-6304.