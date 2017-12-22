New London car fire under investigation

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–A car fire is under investigation in New London. The car went up in flames on Friday morning on Groton Street in the city. The Fire Department tweeted out video of crews working to put out the flames.

Video from this mornings car fire on Gorton St. pic.twitter.com/tJDq0Wq0nb — New London Firefighters (@Local1522) December 22, 2017

They also tweeted out this photo:

11 & 31 working a car fire this morning on Gorton St. pic.twitter.com/EkdMlmXcVn — New London Firefighters (@Local1522) December 22, 2017

There is no word whether or not anyone was injured, or how the fire got started.

The investigation is ongoing.