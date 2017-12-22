New London police arrest man, woman on drug charges

Hernandez (left) and Barnum (right) were arrested on a list of charges. (New London Police Department)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–Police in New London have arrested two people on drug charges on Friday.

26-year-old Fabian Hernandez is accused of possessing nearly 50 bags of K-2 synthetic marijuana.

37-year-old Kerry Barnum was charged with possessing 2.2 grams of powder cocaine and 9.7 grams of crack cocaine.

Both were charged with two counts of possession of narcotics, and possession with intent to sell. Police also seized more than $300 in cash in Barnum’s arrest.

The arrests were made as part of a “quality of life” initiative by New London police.

