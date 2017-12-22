Oprah warns her social media followers of online imposters: ‘It’s a fraud. Don’t believe it’

(ABC)– There is only one Oprah Winfrey — and she took to her social media accounts Thursday to remind her millions of followers just that.

Winfrey felt compelled to do so because there are various social media accounts claiming to belong to either her or one of her businesses. For example, First for Womenmagazine discovered an Instagram account called “own_Christmas,” that attempted to look as if it was legitimate, by posting a screenshot from Winfrey’s verified Twitter account.

“Hi, everybody,” Winfrey says in a video she posted to her social media accounts. “I just wanted you to know that somebody out there is trying to scam you using my name and my avatar on social media, asking for money if you sign up for an OWN account on Instagram.”

Winfrey continues, “It’s a fraud, it’s a fraud, it’s a fraud.Don’t believe it. Don’t give up any of your bank accounts or personal information to anybody posing as me, or anyone else for that matter. And, have a Merry Christmas.”

And OWN, the Oprah Winfrey Network, also urged its Instagram followers, “Please be aware that social media accounts promising money using OWN and/or Oprah Winfrey’s name are false. We have notified the social media platforms who are working diligently to deactivate these accounts.”