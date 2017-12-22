Pet of the Week: Red

By Published:

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a sweet American Pit Bull Terrier named Red.

Red may be 9-years-old, but he is young at heart. Red even sits well for treats and enjoys running and talking.

For more information on Red, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter websiteor call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.

