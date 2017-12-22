Police officer involved in crash on I-95 North exit ramp in East Haven

Published: Updated:

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A female officer was involved in a car accident on I-95 northbound in East Haven. The crash happened on the off-ramp of Exit 52, at North High Street and Laurel Street, at around 7 p.m. Friday.

The officer was responding to an emergency call when she was involved in the accident. It is unclear whether she collided with the vehicle, or if the vehicle collided into her.

The officer and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are warning drivers to reduce speed while approaching the area, and to watch for backed up traffic.

The I-95 North on-ramp on High Street remains closed while the accident is being investigated.

 

