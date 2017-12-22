Report-It Recap: December 22, 2017

(WTNH)– We have gotten so many pictures and videos sent to us through Report It. From families decking the halls and trees, to building quite the gingerbread house, the countdown is on.

It’s only a matter of days until Christmas. Connecticut is ready. Your pictures prove it.

The trees are all lit up. The halls are decked. The kids are ready for the thrill of it all.

Well, maybe not Julianna. But she’s got time to sort all of this out.

Even your cats and dogs are ready for all the festivities. Dressed up and loving every minute of it…or so it seems.

So many people coming together to celebrate this time of year.

Some even breaking out the ugly sweaters.

A family in Derby was making gingerbread houses.

There a lot going on in another picture. Clearly, these people have a room big enough to accommodate this tree.

There was the News 8 toy drive at the Milford mall last weekend. Kaylee and Kelsey took pictures with some familiar faces.

A very happy birthday to Jack from Madison. He just turned 1-years-old.

My favorite picture this week is Abigail walking with Santa hand in hand.

Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas.