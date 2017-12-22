Restuarant Road Trip – The Meat Mecca: Hoodoo Brown BBQ in Ridgefield, CT

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — This week on Restaurant Road Trip, Chef Plum is taking you on a culinary adventure to Ridgefield, CT. “Hoodoo Brown BBQ” has become the barbecue mecca of Connecticut. Roll up your sleeves for this one…

Chef Plum goes in the kitchen with BBQ enthusiast, Grill Momma to catch up with Hoodoo Brown Manager, Chris Sexton:

This our hometown in Ridgefield, Connecticut, you know, not exactly the barbecue mecca of anywhere, but it is the barbecue mecca of Connecticut now. Our food is so good; it looks so good. Everyday somebody comes in, they say “Oh I came an hour away” or “I came with two hours of where I came from.”

Restaurant Owner, Cody Sperry showed off the gargantuan meat smoker:

We’ve got about 20 briskets in here. Alright, so now let’s do some pork belly. A rack of spare ribs right here. Give her this whole rack. So these are our provolone parsley sausage. So what we do with the belly, we use skin-on, bone-in pork belly. The skin-on we cover with salt, and kind of like salt bake it in the smoker. I would do that for about six hours and then we blast it in the oven at like 500 degrees for about an hour, and that’s where it really gets crisp rump like that.

The spare ribs are a must-have:

We don’t trim at all. We leave the chine bone on. Cook for six hours, we use kind of like a light brown sugar rub. You know, we call our barbecue outlaw barbecue, where we take barbecue from all the other regions and make it our own.

Visit Hoodoo Brown BBQ and tell them Chef Plum sent you: 967 Ethan Allen Hwy, Ridgefield, CT 06877

