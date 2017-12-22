Sacred Heart has built a basketball dynasty in Waterbury

(WTNH)–Sacred Heart of Waterbury is quite possibly the most dominant high school program in the state. The Hearts have won 85 consecutive games against Connecticut teams, and they’ve also taken home four straight state titles.

Head coach Jon Carroll has tons of talent to work with, but he knows how to get his guys ready to play. He also keeps them in check, despite all of the talent wearing the same uniform.

“Guys have interests in playing at the next level, and they’re interested in numbers, and their friends and family want to see them play,” Carroll said. “You always try to do the right thing because everyone has been on both ends of a lopsided victory, so that’s one of the character lessons we try to instill in the kids. There’s a right way to do things, and hopefully, that’s what we do.”

Sacred Heart is back on the court on January 3 against city rival Holy Cross.