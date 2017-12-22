Santa Claus visits the News 8 Studio

(WTNH) — It’s his busiest time of year, but Santa Claus found the time to visit the News 8 Studio!

What is Santa’s favorite cookie?

It’s so hard to pick a favorite, Santa loves all cookies! He eats all the cookies children leave out for him, although Mrs. Claus isn’t too happy about it!

The question on many kids minds: how is Santa going to get to me if I don’t have a chimney?

Santa has Santa Magic, meaning all he has to do is put his finger beside his nose to help him open doors and fit down chimneys.

Does Santa really bring coal to kids who have been bad?

Santa says he’s low on coal this year, but he does not hand it out that much. There are so many good children in the world.

Does Santa read all of the letters that are sent to him? What if they are in a different language?

Santa reads every single letter that is delivered to his desk. Since the children take the time to write them, he takes the time to read them. Santa can read many languages, but if there is a language he does not understand, he can have an elf translate for him. Elves are very smart!

Do the reindeer get tired?

The reindeer are well trained. They spend the whole year practicing for that one special night. The reindeer that pull Santa’s sleigh are the varsity team.

What is going on at the North Pole right now?

It’s crunch time! The elves are working like crazy. Mrs. Claus is busy making batch after batch of cookies to keep them energized.

What is the most popular toy kids are asking for this year?

Santa says many children have asked for the Nintendo Switch this year. However, he still enjoys giving the classic toys like teddy bears and toy trains.