Santa stops by Connecticut Post Mall in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–With Christmas Eve only two nights away, kids are making their final requests to Santa.

Kids at the Connecticut Post Mall couldn’t wait to meet the big guy. Families waited in line to meet him. Kids of all ages got their pictures taken, while getting those last-minute presents request.

The requests varied, of course, from a Mario game, to a monster truck, to a hockey stick, and more.

If your kids want to meet Santa, it’s not too late. He will be at the mall all weekend long.

