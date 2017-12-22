Some stores are open 24 hours for holiday rush

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The countdown to Christmas is on. Local procrastinators are trying to finish up their shopping, along with millions of others from coast to coast.

Several stores will keep their doors open 24 hours a day through Christmas.

Toys R Us stores will open and stay open nonstop for more than two and a half days, all to try to get every penny out of this year’s last minute Christmas shoppers.

Toys R Us needs every penny, too. The company filed for bankruptcy back in September, and a rumor went around earlier this week that they were looking to close a hundred stores. A company spokesperson told News 8 that was just a rumor, but you know every store is looking for a big win this holiday season to justify keeping their doors open. Those doors will open at 6 a.m. and stay open until 9 on Sunday night.

The other store joining the 24 hour club is Kohl’s. The department store opened up Thursday and will not lock its doors until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Orange store manager Dave Hugel says it’s all for the convenience of the customers.

“They get to come in shopping whenever they get the chance,” Hugel said.

Nikki Barreto was in early Friday morning taking advantage of those hours. “I work all night and I came straight from work, so it was convenient,” Barreto said. “I start out early, and Christmas eve I’m still out there.”

Milford resident Danny Shastokas was there, too. “I just dropped off the wife at work, just got some stuff for her and now I’ve got to hit the mall,” he said.

“I think it’s pretty cool because I have a child, and so after school to bedtime my time is taken,” said Tammy Welch of West Haven.

We asked the store manager if the extra hours are difficult on the store’s employees. “It’s a lot of fun for them,” Hugel said. “They get to do these holiday type hours that they’re not used to doing.”

Every store out there is looking forward to Saturday. You’ve heard of black Friday, well Friday is Super Saturday. That’s the last Saturday before Christmas. It rivals Black Friday as the biggest shopping day of the year, and with Christmas Eve falling on a Sunday this year, retailers are hoping for a blockbuster weekend. All signs are pointing to a good year all around with holiday spending up 3-4% over last year.

And with stores open around the clock, you’ve got no excuses when it comes to completing your last minute shopping