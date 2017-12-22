Some upset by Hartford school consolidation plan

Related Coverage Hartford superintendent presents school district restructuring plan

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A plan to consolidate public schools in the city of Hartford is drawing mixed reactions.

Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez earlier this week revealed the proposal that would close 10 buildings over the next three years and reconfigure school programs elsewhere. Enrollment has been falling in the city and the superintendent said the plan would improve school quality by concentrating students in fewer schools with larger populations.

The Hartford Courant reports that teachers and families in two schools slated to close in June are anxious and upset.

Seprina Smith is president of the parent teacher organization at Simpson-Waverly Elementary School, which would be closed under the plan. She called that heartbreaking.

The board of education is expected to vote on the plan in January.

